Ngam Advisors LP Cut Armstrong World Inds (AWI) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined While Css Lowered by $910,971 Its Holding

Css Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 88.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 2,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 309 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118,000, down from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds (AWI) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 26,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,441 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63M, down from 109,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $98.71. About 172,931 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Llc has 1,193 shares. Carlson Management accumulated 629 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,425 shares. Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc has invested 1.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.8% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. Macroview Mgmt Lc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Primecap Mngmt Com Ca accumulated 1.25 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. First Merchants has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Oh reported 12,030 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. British Columbia Mngmt has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 8,839 are held by Carret Asset Management Llc. Choate, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,199 shares. Captrust Financial stated it has 28,378 shares. Stanley owns 0.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,699 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 7.42 million shares to 10.42 million shares, valued at $16.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epr Pptys by 103,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZIONW).

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $57.29M for 21.09 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advisors Lc holds 0.06% or 8,303 shares. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 0% or 982 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Invest Management has invested 0.05% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 529,391 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company owns 11,231 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company reported 189,015 shares stake. Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc reported 11,048 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Finance Svcs reported 1,689 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited accumulated 81,040 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.13% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Voya Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 48,475 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Lp has 0.04% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Eam Limited Company holds 20,868 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 10,485 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 4,513 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 27,515 shares to 234,003 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 43,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

