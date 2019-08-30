Ngam Advisors LP Cut American Assets Tr (AAT) Holding By $972,810; Sarasin & Partners Llp Increased By $22.16 Million Its Deere & Co (DE) Holding

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 12.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sarasin & Partners Llp acquired 139,396 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Sarasin & Partners Llp holds 1.25 million shares with $199.21M value, up from 1.11M last quarter. Deere & Co now has $48.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $155.76. About 656,084 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) stake by 18.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 21,618 shares as American Assets Tr Inc (AAT)’s stock rose 0.39%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 93,848 shares with $4.30M value, down from 115,466 last quarter. American Assets Tr Inc now has $2.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 46,509 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Landscape Cover Invented (AAT-3076); 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter Invented AAT-3039; 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3051); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 01/05/2018 – American Assets Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes Invented (AAT-3044); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3069); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051)

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) stake by 9,835 shares to 41,717 valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Firstcash Inc stake by 15,333 shares and now owns 44,298 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Assets Trust has $51 highest and $48 lowest target. $49.67’s average target is 6.16% above currents $46.79 stock price. American Assets Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Mizuho. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 123,176 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 5,808 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Division holds 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) or 136 shares. Eii Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.13% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Laurion Mngmt Lp owns 16,496 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 5,618 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0% or 693,479 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 58,952 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 68,854 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,200 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Gemmer Asset Management Lc reported 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 200 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 9,228 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 14,200 shares. Macquarie Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Among 14 analysts covering Deere & Co (NYSE:DE), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Deere & Co has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 9.01% above currents $155.76 stock price. Deere & Co had 25 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 14. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17000 target in Monday, May 20 report. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DE in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, May 20 with “Hold” rating.

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 264,262 shares to 571,515 valued at $118.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) stake by 121,802 shares and now owns 101,727 shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.