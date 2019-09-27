Ngam Advisors LP Boosted Cameco (CCJ) Stake By $1.32 Million; Davidson D A & Company Has Decreased By $4.05 Million Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 6.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp acquired 132,165 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 15.61%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 2.06M shares with $22.10 million value, up from 1.93M last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $3.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 663,570 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Davidson D A & Company decreased Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) stake by 28.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company sold 30,470 shares as Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 76,547 shares with $10.18M value, down from 107,017 last quarter. Expedia Group Inc now has $19.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.46. About 436,015 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Dxc Tech Co stake by 85,728 shares to 25,774 valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg (NYSE:BAH) stake by 12,304 shares and now owns 252,585 shares. Ishares Inc Esg Msci Em Etf was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 22,109 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. First Manhattan owns 2,000 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 38,498 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 34,765 are owned by South State. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Utah Retirement Sys invested in 22,471 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo stated it has 2,785 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisor Prns Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Veritable LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Ima Wealth Inc holds 0.95% or 19,180 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prns stated it has 0.29% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Clear Street Mkts Lc has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Aperio Gp Limited Liability has 66,118 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Expedia has $16000 highest and $14000 lowest target. $149’s average target is 13.34% above currents $131.46 stock price. Expedia had 10 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, July 31.