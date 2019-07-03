NFI Group Inc. (NFI) Analysts See $0.95 EPS; Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zafgen had 6 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by JMP Securities. The stock of Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) earned “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann on Thursday, February 7. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. See Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) latest ratings:

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Roth Capital

12/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold Initiate

07/02/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Analysts expect NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) to report $0.95 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 7.77% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. T_NFI’s profit would be $59.96M giving it 9.92 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, NFI Group Inc.’s analysts see 171.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.69. About 57,851 shares traded. NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. New Flyer Industries had 4 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Altacorp on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. GMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Scotia Capital.

More important recent NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why NFI Group Inc.â€™s (TSE:NFI) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Do Directors Own NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NFI Group Inc.’s (TSE:NFI) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) was released by: Theglobeandmail.com and their article: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

New Flyer Industries Inc. manufactures and sells transit buses and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transit Bus and Coach Manufacturing Operations, and Aftermarket Operations. It has a 16.11 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes parts with fabrication, manufacturing, distribution, and service centers.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The company has market cap of $44.79 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zafgen to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Zafgen Presented Full Results of Phase 2 Clinical Trial for ZGN-1061 at the American Diabetes Association’s 79th Scientific Sessions – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Chiasma To Join R3K Index, EU Rejects Amgen’s Osteoporosis Drug Application, Karuna IPO – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Micro-Cap Biotech Zafgen Plunges To Record Low: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” with publication date: May 30, 2019.