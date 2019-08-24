Nfc Investments Upped Its Holding in Air Lease (AL) by $597,550; Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Meritage Group LP Has Decreased Position as Share Value Rose

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 17,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 377,650 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 360,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 845,892 shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $210.4. About 852,761 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Moody’s Affirms Mercer Asd, Pa’s Outstanding Go And Enhanced Ratings; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three And Affirms Three Classes Of Jpmcc 2003-CIBC6; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Haniel To Baa3, Stable Outlook; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s Senior Secured Term Loan To Ba2 And Affirms B1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Stable; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws The Ratings Of Carrera Capital Finance Ltd. And Carrera Capital Finance Llc; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Updates On Bpce Consumer Loans Fct 2016_5 Following Certain Amendments To Be Implemented; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A1 TO REFUNDING BONDS FOR PROJECTS AT BOARD OF; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF EXCHANGE OFFER; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS POST-CRISIS UK BTL LOANS STILL HAVE HIGH EXPOSURES TO INTEREST-ONLY (IO) LOANS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s asigna calificaciones a 2 nuevos fondos de renta fíja de HSBC Administradora de lnversiones S.A.SGFCI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited holds 0.02% or 1,174 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 38,860 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd invested in 3,585 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited holds 169 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) accumulated 2,689 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co owns 0.07% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 12,272 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 594,287 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De reported 1.22 million shares. Saturna Capital Corp invested in 5,689 shares. Paloma Partners holds 0.06% or 13,099 shares. Quinn Opportunity Lc has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 7,887 were accumulated by George Kaiser Family Foundation. Morgan Stanley reported 0.09% stake. Pacific Investment Management Comm holds 2,501 shares. 5.68 million were accumulated by Akre Capital Management Limited Liability Co.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 8,872 shares to 2.72M shares, valued at $307.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

