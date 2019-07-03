Nfc Investments Stake in Capital One Finl (COF) Has Raised by $1.51 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Market Valuation Declined, Harding Loevner LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 18,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 136,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 118,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $91.1. About 1.53M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 14,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 244,831 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, down from 259,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 1.17 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.12% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Asset Management One Ltd stated it has 227,571 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Stephens Inc Ar holds 9,276 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 585,239 were accumulated by Barclays Plc. Parkside Fincl Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Shell Asset holds 0.13% or 71,776 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 0.02% or 564 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.02% or 9,731 shares. 13,463 are owned by Choate Invest Advisors. Ally Incorporated holds 13,000 shares. 11,052 are held by Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh. Sun Life Fin owns 796 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Lc reported 11,442 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 79,453 shares.

