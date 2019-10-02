Nfc Investments Position in Mgic Investment (MTG) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Cubic (CUB) Valuation Rose While Rice Hall James & Associates Increased Its Holding

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 24,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The institutional investor held 307,576 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.83 million, up from 282,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 28,195 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 21/03/2018 – Cubic | John Laing Consortium Closes Financing with MBTA for Next-Generation Fare Payment System; 10/04/2018 – Cubic Appoints Sean Palleschi as Vice President, Financial Operations and Controller for Defense Business; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC,JOHN LAING GROUP CLOSES FINANCING WITH MBTA FOR PAYMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Corp To Sell Its Cubic Global Defense Services Business to Valiant Integrated Services for $135M Cash; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver’s Public Transit System; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Publishes New Industry Report Pushing for Greater Role of Public Transit Authorities in Driving Mobility as a Service

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 78,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 2.66M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.98M, down from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 302,329 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 8,262 shares to 15,611 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 18,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,998 shares, and cut its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. GUILES EDWIN A had bought 2,716 shares worth $162,417 on Friday, June 7. EDWARDS JAMES R bought $9,904 worth of stock. The insider HARRISON MARK bought 168 shares worth $10,025. 123 Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares with value of $7,196 were bought by Aga Anshooman. FELDMANN BRADLEY H also bought $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CUB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 4.40% more from 28.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0% or 12,352 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Com reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.15% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Moreover, Bamco Incorporated Ny has 0.04% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 155,000 shares. Citigroup owns 11,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 138,672 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Franklin Res holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 724,603 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 28,312 shares. 48,119 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc reported 36,900 shares. Captrust Advsr invested in 0% or 512 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 22,483 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Cap Management Ltd accumulated 297,783 shares or 3.04% of the stock.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $350.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 15,690 shares to 679,993 shares, valued at $29.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 6.75M shares. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 586,807 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Co holds 0.01% or 558,344 shares in its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Chickasaw Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 141,345 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Pcl holds 137,641 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 244,029 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc owns 5.32 million shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 18,279 shares. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 2.64% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 284,307 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance has 2.49M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Communications stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 103,425 shares.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.80 million for 7.50 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.