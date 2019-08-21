Nfc Investments Maintains Stake in Air Lease (AL); As Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Valuation Declined, Consonance Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $27.11 Million

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 3.75M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.00M, down from 6.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 567,521 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 17,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 377,650 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 360,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 326,134 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 43,953 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 176,071 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 5.06 million shares. Ami Asset Management invested in 0.63% or 722,932 shares. Moreover, Birchview LP has 0.37% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 161,048 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 12,240 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 35,187 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 90,851 shares. Hl Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 151,466 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.01% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 35,830 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 108,735 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp accumulated 0.02% or 92,845 shares.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 29,000 shares to 2.61M shares, valued at $44.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 124,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reinhart Prns, Wisconsin-based fund reported 149,445 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id reported 42,950 shares. James Inv Rech reported 21,492 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 79,361 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd owns 48,046 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Barton Inv holds 566,752 shares or 3.25% of its portfolio. Polaris Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 83,400 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,767 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Strs Ohio invested in 0.17% or 1.10M shares. Counsel Limited Liability Corp Ny owns 1.46% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 583,510 shares. Whittier holds 0.03% or 29,751 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 31,474 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 76,940 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

