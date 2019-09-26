Nfc Investments Lowered American Intl Group (AIG) Stake by $738,025; Share Value Rose; Banner (BANR) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Raised Its Position

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 176,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, up from 164,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 8,273 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q EPS 89c; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in Oregon; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 28/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kortz: Four municipalities in the 38th Legislative District recognized as 2018 Banner Communities; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 13,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 344,779 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.37 million, down from 358,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 571,669 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $244.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 80,500 shares to 163,191 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Fed Corp by 111,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,599 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Banner Corporation Completes Acquisition of Skagit Bancorp, Inc. Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 8% to $0.41 Per Share, Renews Stock Repurchase Program and Schedules 1Q19 Conference Call and Webcast Banner Corporation to Acquire California-Focused AltaPacific Bancorp

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold BANR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 27.78 million shares or 2.03% less from 28.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Fsi Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). 206 were reported by Glenmede Communication Na. 272,846 were reported by Principal Financial Grp Incorporated. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 29,684 shares. D E Shaw has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 173,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 10,634 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 22,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The invested in 0.01% or 174,898 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 276,079 shares stake. Badgley Phelps & Bell invested in 0.01% or 4,131 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 508 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank And holds 0% or 59 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 3.41M shares.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40M for 13.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Returns Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 215,135 shares. First Personal Financial has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Fil Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bessemer, a New Jersey-based fund reported 63,050 shares. Bancorp holds 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 12,995 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 130,378 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Com reported 325,914 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Korea Investment holds 542,332 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.14% or 221,900 shares in its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company reported 8,617 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,240 shares. World Asset Management owns 88,365 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 14,748 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 590 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 7,567 are held by Miles.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $350.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 15,690 shares to 679,993 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.