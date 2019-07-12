Nfc Investments Lifted Air Lease (AL) Holding; Intrepid Capital Management Stake in Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE) Has Lifted by $393,360 as Market Value Rose

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 17,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 377,650 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 360,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 680,987 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 8,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,795 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 118,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 277,314 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 9.03% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 20/03/2018 – David Gordon, President, The @Cheesecake Factory: People are always going to want to get together – restaurants are not going away. They are going to want to have social experiences; 16/05/2018 – Two Cheesecake Factory Employees Are Out After Trump Hat Remarks; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.80; 01/05/2018 – Eli’s Cheesecake of Chicago Introduces #DIY Wedding Cake Kit For the #RoyalWedding!; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys 1.3% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Keith Carango President of Bakery Unit; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAKE); 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Net Income Margin Topping 6%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corp holds 22,571 shares. Kwmg Limited Com reported 119 shares. Sageworth Tru Communications invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ci Investments reported 2.05 million shares stake. Gradient Investments Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 159 shares. Osterweis Cap Inc invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Morgan Stanley owns 98,914 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Incorporated reported 8,300 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 107,038 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 11,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 14,251 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Paloma Prns Management Co holds 0.01% or 16,031 shares.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Airbus Has a Solid Start at the 2019 Paris Air Show – Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paris Airshow Day 3: More Freighters For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the Second Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease (AL) Reports Lease of Two Airbus A321-200s to Air Canada – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 36,787 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arcadia Investment Mi accumulated 0.26% or 18,060 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 14,899 shares. Synovus Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,635 shares. Invesco Limited holds 80,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Co accumulated 460,889 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 8,237 shares. Oppenheimer And Company reported 4,585 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 10,807 shares. Dumont And Blake Advsrs invested in 0.14% or 6,870 shares. Cadinha & Llc has 6,390 shares. Wellington Management Llp invested in 0.03% or 2.67 million shares. Petrus Lta reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 103,086 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,761 shares to 64,039 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,249 shares, and cut its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (NASDAQ:HALL).