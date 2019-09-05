Nfc Investments Increases Position in Air Lease (AL); Transcanada (TRP) Stake Has Lifted by Nexus Investment Management Inc

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 17,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 377,650 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, up from 360,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 991,282 shares traded or 36.08% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 406,291 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, up from 396,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 1.52 million shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to start work on Keystone XL in Montana in fall 2018 -letter; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Transcanada Pipelines $Benchmark; 10Y, 20Y, 30Y; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS TO FINALIZE FORCE MAJEURE AGREEMENTS WITH CFE ON MEXICO PIPELINES IN ‘NEXT FEW MONTHS’ -CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Partnership holds 0.41% or 6.01 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 233,800 shares. Capital Counsel Llc Ny invested in 1.46% or 583,510 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Nfc Investments Limited Liability reported 3.83% stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability owns 875,741 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp stated it has 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gagnon Advsr Ltd Company invested 5.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Alyeska Invest Group LP has 20,194 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Assets Inv Management Llc holds 0.09% or 17,000 shares. Earnest Llc stated it has 392,804 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Inc Plc holds 0% or 82,309 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 43,707 shares. Victory Capital reported 311,135 shares stake.