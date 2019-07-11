Nfc Investments Increases Position in Air Lease (AL); As Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Market Valuation Rose, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered by $635,968 Its Holding

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 33,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 715,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99 million, down from 748,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.71. About 19,643 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 3.34% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley April 20, 2018 10:00 a.m; 23/03/2018 – DEFH: March 23, 2018 – FEH Council to hold public hearing on civil rights in California’s Central Valley on April 20, 2018; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Financial 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley – Notice and Agenda for Public; 19/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO ENTER INTO A SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT WITH BAC COMMUNITY BANK; 18/04/2018 – Central Valley Community 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Central Valley Community Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCY); 09/03/2018 The new plan focuses primarily on opening track between San Francisco and the Central Valley, an agriculturally dominant, less-populated portion of inland California

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 17,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 377,650 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 360,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 483,075 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold CVCY shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 1.37% more from 6.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 26,255 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 30,883 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0% invested in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) for 17,638 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) for 85,222 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) for 111,057 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 37,407 shares. 29,550 are owned by Systematic Financial Lp. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 836 shares stake. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0% or 20,900 shares. Brandywine Global Llc holds 0% or 5,916 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 13,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Analysts await Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.36 per share. CVCY’s profit will be $5.19M for 13.63 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Central Valley Community Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 26,200 shares to 263,118 shares, valued at $14.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $43,199 activity. Kinross David A had bought 280 shares worth $4,927.

