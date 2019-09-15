Nfc Investments Holding in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Cut by $620,310 as Market Valuation Rose; Guardian Investment Management Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Raised by $1.39 Million as Share Price Rose

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 101,834 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.75M, down from 105,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.99. About 77,383 shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14 million shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML – sources [16:27 GMT13 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 09/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Supports R1 RCM Acquisition of Intermedix; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, BofA Leads; 20/04/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 20/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 23/05/2018 – BOFA SAID TO NAME ZAPPAROLI, GADKARI TO HEAD CAPITAL MARKETS

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $350.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 15,690 shares to 679,993 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $114.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

