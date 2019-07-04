Nfc Investments Has Trimmed Its Position in Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) by $766,970 as Market Value Declined; Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Upped Its Viacom (VIAB) Holding by $310,380

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.84M market cap company. It closed at $8.52 lastly. It is down 30.30% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company's stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 1.87 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq" on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Viacom Announces Revised Presentation Time at the Gabelli & Company 11th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference – Yahoo Finance" published on June 04, 2019

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 18,651 shares to 136,755 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Tracking David Einhorn's Portfolio – Q1 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha" on May 23, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Greenlight Capital (GLRE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on May 08, 2019