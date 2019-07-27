Nfc Investments Has Trimmed Its Position in Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) as Stock Value Declined; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Lifted Its Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Stake by $39.88 Million

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 98,792 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 30.30% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 586,476 shares as the company's stock declined 15.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.20M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.26 million, up from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. It closed at $53.03 lastly. It is up 54.64% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Company reported 449,346 shares stake. Grandeur Peak Lc reported 391,957 shares stake. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt reported 3,300 shares. Moreover, M&T Savings Bank Corp has 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Fdx Advsrs accumulated 8,522 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv invested in 6,741 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern owns 429,018 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Farmers And Merchants Investments owns 13,068 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Eqis Cap reported 9,655 shares. Macquarie Group holds 43,707 shares. 109,322 were reported by Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership. Df Dent holds 318,412 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 8,430 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2019: CCJ,CCO.TO,CVE,CVE.TO,CLB,EQNR – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy This Month – Motley Fool" published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Core Laboratories N.V.'s (NYSE:CLB) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance" on July 15, 2019.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cts Corp (NYSE:CTS) by 45,472 shares to 480,157 shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 49,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,753 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 17,575 shares to 377,650 shares, valued at $12.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.