Nfc Investments Has Decreased Position in Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) as Stock Declined; United Finl Bancorp New (UBNK) Position Raised by Castine Capital Management Llc

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 87,505 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 30.30% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 30/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.85; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) by 79.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 772,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.06M, up from 973,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Finl Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $730.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 342,531 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 20.40% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 17/04/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC UBNK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.31; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 17/04/2018 – United Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Payment Of Interest; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK DIVIDEND 3 RUPEES/SHR; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 17,575 shares to 377,650 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 36,415 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon has 137,872 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 0% or 23,903 shares. Symons Cap Mgmt holds 0.12% or 25,345 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Management Inc invested in 12,350 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 162,603 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 343,562 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 8,801 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Liability Company. Freestone Cap Holdg Ltd reported 243,219 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 32,500 shares. Caz Lp has invested 0.14% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Nfc Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). 1,548 were accumulated by Cordasco Financial Networks. Grp One Trading LP has 0.01% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Axa invested in 0% or 67,645 shares.

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Einhorn’s hedge fund focuses on fewer, higher-conviction names – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking David Einhorn’s Portfolio – Q1 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2018. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stanphyl Capital Letter – January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Greenlight Re And Never Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2015.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares to 26,101 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 343,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,870 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold UBNK shares while 35 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.49 million shares or 2.43% more from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Swiss Savings Bank has 0% invested in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). 160,959 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. 32,346 are held by Intll Group Inc. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 173,550 shares. Brinker Cap reported 61,076 shares. Mendon Capital reported 1.84% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Moreover, Wedge Cap L LP Nc has 0% invested in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.02% or 4.28 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Fmr Ltd Liability has 2,157 shares. Moreover, Castine Mngmt Ltd Llc has 7.76% invested in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,329 shares stake. Ironwood Limited Liability Com reported 0.5% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Lsv Asset stated it has 320,024 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK).