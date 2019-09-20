Nfc Investments Has Decreased Its Holding in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by $620,310 as Market Value Rose; Stonehill Capital Management Cut Its P G & E Common (PCG) Stake as Share Price Declined

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 101,834 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.75M, down from 105,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $191. About 54,764 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 2.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.28M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.10 million, down from 6.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 10.30M shares traded or 24.22% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $350.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 15,690 shares to 679,993 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 51,996 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 4,631 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 49,908 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.03% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Synovus holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 5,329 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 8,424 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.5% or 296,617 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Barr E S And has 1.6% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 93,478 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 1,587 shares. Us Bank De has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Wellington Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Lc, California-based fund reported 884,190 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

