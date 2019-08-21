Nfc Investments Has Decreased Its Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Holding by $766,970; Todd Asset Management Stake in Infosys Technologies LTD (INFY) Trimmed by $2.68 Million

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Infosys Technologies Ltd (INFY) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 267,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.61 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Infosys Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 5.44M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS US TAX REFORMS SHOULD TRANSLATE TO CLIENT SPENDING; 18/05/2018 – DNA India: TechMa’s Nayyar, Narayanan in race for Infosys VC post; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 26/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Citizens Bank Partners With Finastra & Infosys For Trade Finance Solution; 11/05/2018 – Ravi Venkatesan Steps off Infosys Board to Pursue Exciting New Opportunity; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CBI HAS NOT CONTACTED CO. ON MATTER; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN RE-SKILLING WORKFORCE; 01/05/2018 – Times of India: Infy moves HR veteran to US as localisation picks up; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 50,208 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $581.01M for 20.18 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Education Adr (NYSE:EDU) by 51,179 shares to 283,099 shares, valued at $25.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 25,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Julius Baer Group Ltd Adr (JBAXY).

