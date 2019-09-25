Nfc Investments Has Cut Its Stake in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $464,310; As Thermo Fisher Sci (TMO) Share Price Rose, Northcoast Asset Management Has Trimmed by $2.86 Million Its Stake

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Sci (TMO) by 58.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 9,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 7,048 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, down from 16,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Sci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $282.56. About 82,398 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 11,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 415,148 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.47M, down from 426,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. It closed at $45.3 lastly. It is down 15.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.53 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.