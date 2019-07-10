Nfc Investments Has Cut Its Position in Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) by $766,970; Gendell Jeffrey L Has Boosted Stake in American Airls Group (AAL) by $4.73 Million

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 152,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 724,300 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00 million, up from 571,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 4.27M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 12,056 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 30.30% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by CAHILL JOHN T. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. KERR DEREK J also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company reported 117,901 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The has 77,138 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 21,301 shares. Charles Schwab Management stated it has 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Quantres Asset Mgmt holds 21,700 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 600 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). E&G Limited Partnership holds 0.39% or 27,860 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Schroder Investment Group Inc has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company Ltd owns 56,155 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 1.00M shares. 1,784 were reported by Captrust Advisors. Credit Suisse Ag holds 650,792 shares. Ares Management Limited holds 0.15% or 91,120 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,178 shares. Vanguard invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Investec Asset Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 28,278 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp holds 86,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0% or 101,924 shares. 161 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 40,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Continental Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 238,671 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 16,703 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 2.05 million shares. 5,436 were reported by Legal And General Plc. 1,548 are owned by Cordasco Networks. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

