Nfc Investments Decreased Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding by $464,310; Share Value Declined; Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Lafleur & Godfrey Has Lifted Holding

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 11,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 415,148 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.47M, down from 426,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 113,470 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 3,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 87,356 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19M, up from 83,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.12. About 1.20 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Inv Assoc reported 21,055 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bank has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,065 shares. Asset accumulated 6,354 shares. Farmers Trust Company owns 26,556 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Kwmg Lc reported 0.61% stake. Country Tru National Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 602 shares. 42,078 are held by Decatur Cap Mgmt Inc. Principal Gru Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1.61 million are owned by Soroban Cap L P. Sageworth Com accumulated 3,739 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 2.76 million shares. L & S accumulated 8,544 shares. 216,379 are held by Sei Investments Co. Highland Capital LP holds 0.28% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 27,900 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon Rheinmetall Land Systems selects US manufacturer for Army combat vehicle competition – PRNewswire” on September 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon offers boosterless SkyCeptor weapon for Poland’s Narew air defense system – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Boston Properties growing Waltham portfolio with $106M buy – Boston Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon developing advanced high-power microwave system for US Air Force deployment – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $350.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 15,690 shares to 679,993 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 147% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s (NYSE:AGO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 109% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 13,333 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 36,710 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amp Invsts Ltd has 12,100 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Zweig has 1.27% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 317,498 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Co invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Assetmark Inc holds 102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 74,983 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Caxton Assocs Lp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Systematic Financial LP invested in 0.03% or 21,275 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 296,642 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 1.11M shares.