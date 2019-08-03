Nfc Investments Cut Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Position by $766,970; Argyle Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Verisign (VRSN) by $859,750

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 151,149 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $209.47. About 377,743 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Elated VeriSign’s (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shareholders Feel About Its 313% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VeriSign (VRSN) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Verisign Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VeriSign (VRSN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, VRSN – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 44.01 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Einhorn bets against corporate debt – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenlight Capital’s (David Einhorn) Q1 2019 Letter – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Greenlight Re Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Einhorn: The Only Real Hedge Fund Manager Left? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight Capital Re: Einhorn Will Be The Comeback Kid Of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Vanguard Grp invested in 0% or 2.39 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 2,178 shares. Symons Cap accumulated 0.12% or 25,345 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 94,155 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 0% stake. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 1,200 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,801 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 2.10 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 13,694 shares. 678,723 were reported by Investec Asset Management Limited. American Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 57,227 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 161 shares.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 544 shares to 10,261 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.