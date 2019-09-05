NF Energy Saving Corporation (BIMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NF Energy Saving Corporation 4 1.86 N/A -0.39 0.00 SPX Corporation 34 1.12 N/A 1.47 23.79

Demonstrates NF Energy Saving Corporation and SPX Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4% SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.5% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

NF Energy Saving Corporation’s current beta is -0.98 and it happens to be 198.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SPX Corporation has a 1.46 beta and it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NF Energy Saving Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SPX Corporation are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. NF Energy Saving Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SPX Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NF Energy Saving Corporation and SPX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.5% and 90.4% respectively. About 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of SPX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NF Energy Saving Corporation -4.82% -4.47% -42.35% -65.75% -43.06% -85.3% SPX Corporation -0.48% 4.24% -3.24% 19.23% -3.59% 24.6%

For the past year NF Energy Saving Corporation has -85.3% weaker performance while SPX Corporation has 24.6% stronger performance.

Summary

SPX Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors NF Energy Saving Corporation.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.