NF Energy Saving Corporation (BIMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NF Energy Saving Corporation 4 2.47 N/A -0.39 0.00 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 3 14.63 N/A -11.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -175.6% -124.3%

Risk and Volatility

NF Energy Saving Corporation’s current beta is -0.98 and it happens to be 198.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s 3 beta is the reason why it is 200.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NF Energy Saving Corporation are 1.2 and 0.9. Competitively, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.5% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 3.7% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.27% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NF Energy Saving Corporation -4.82% -4.47% -42.35% -65.75% -43.06% -85.3% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. -2.37% -12.7% -39.56% -72.45% -88.08% -75.74%

For the past year NF Energy Saving Corporation was more bearish than Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Summary

NF Energy Saving Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.