NF Energy Saving Corporation (BIMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)

Since NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NF Energy Saving Corporation 6 3.43 N/A -0.39 0.00 Colfax Corporation 27 0.83 N/A 0.71 37.15

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has NF Energy Saving Corporation and Colfax Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

NF Energy Saving Corporation has a -0.79 beta, while its volatility is 179.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Colfax Corporation on the other hand, has 1.6 beta which makes it 60.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NF Energy Saving Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Colfax Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Colfax Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered NF Energy Saving Corporation and Colfax Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NF Energy Saving Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Colfax Corporation 1 1 4 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Colfax Corporation is $34, which is potential 27.15% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 84.1% of Colfax Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.4% of Colfax Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NF Energy Saving Corporation -14.37% -31.46% -52.52% -43.74% 32.13% -81.44% Colfax Corporation -1.85% -12.95% 1.22% -5.7% -17.73% 26.75%

For the past year NF Energy Saving Corporation has -81.44% weaker performance while Colfax Corporation has 26.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Colfax Corporation beats NF Energy Saving Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.