NF Energy Saving Corporation (BIMI) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NF Energy Saving Corporation 3 1.59 N/A -0.39 0.00 The Gorman-Rupp Company 32 2.16 N/A 1.42 23.48

In table 1 we can see NF Energy Saving Corporation and The Gorman-Rupp Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of NF Energy Saving Corporation and The Gorman-Rupp Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4% The Gorman-Rupp Company 0.00% 11.8% 9.6%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.98 beta means NF Energy Saving Corporation’s volatility is 198.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 0.93 beta which is 7.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

NF Energy Saving Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Gorman-Rupp Company are 4.6 and 2.7 respectively. The Gorman-Rupp Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.5% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.3% of The Gorman-Rupp Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of The Gorman-Rupp Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NF Energy Saving Corporation -4.82% -4.47% -42.35% -65.75% -43.06% -85.3% The Gorman-Rupp Company 2.91% 1.62% 0.85% -1.89% -4.27% 2.5%

For the past year NF Energy Saving Corporation had bearish trend while The Gorman-Rupp Company had bullish trend.

Summary

The Gorman-Rupp Company beats on 8 of the 8 factors NF Energy Saving Corporation.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.