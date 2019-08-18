NF Energy Saving Corporation (BIMI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NF Energy Saving Corporation has 1.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has NF Energy Saving Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.20% -7.40% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares NF Energy Saving Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NF Energy Saving Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for NF Energy Saving Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NF Energy Saving Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.20 2.59

The potential upside of the competitors is 59.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NF Energy Saving Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NF Energy Saving Corporation -4.82% -4.47% -42.35% -65.75% -43.06% -85.3% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year NF Energy Saving Corporation had bearish trend while NF Energy Saving Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NF Energy Saving Corporation are 1.2 and 0.9. Competitively, NF Energy Saving Corporation’s rivals have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. NF Energy Saving Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

NF Energy Saving Corporation is 198.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.98. Competitively, NF Energy Saving Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

NF Energy Saving Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors NF Energy Saving Corporation’s rivals beat NF Energy Saving Corporation.