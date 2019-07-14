NF Energy Saving Corporation (BIMI) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) Comparison side by side

NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NF Energy Saving Corporation 6 3.20 N/A -0.39 0.00 Colfax Corporation 27 0.84 N/A 0.71 37.15

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NF Energy Saving Corporation and Colfax Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of NF Energy Saving Corporation and Colfax Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.79 shows that NF Energy Saving Corporation is 179.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Colfax Corporation’s 60.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NF Energy Saving Corporation. Its rival Colfax Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Colfax Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NF Energy Saving Corporation and Colfax Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NF Energy Saving Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Colfax Corporation 1 1 4 2.67

Competitively Colfax Corporation has a consensus target price of $34, with potential upside of 25.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares and 84.1% of Colfax Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.4% of Colfax Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NF Energy Saving Corporation -14.37% -31.46% -52.52% -43.74% 32.13% -81.44% Colfax Corporation -1.85% -12.95% 1.22% -5.7% -17.73% 26.75%

For the past year NF Energy Saving Corporation has -81.44% weaker performance while Colfax Corporation has 26.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Colfax Corporation beats NF Energy Saving Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.