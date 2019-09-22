NF Energy Saving Corporation (BIMI) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) Comparison side by side

NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NF Energy Saving Corporation 3 1.59 N/A -0.39 0.00 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 4 0.13 N/A -4.56 0.00

Demonstrates NF Energy Saving Corporation and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.00% -73.2% -15.3%

Risk & Volatility

NF Energy Saving Corporation has a -0.98 beta, while its volatility is 198.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NF Energy Saving Corporation. Its rival Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 0.9 respectively. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NF Energy Saving Corporation and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.5% and 63.7%. About 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% are Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NF Energy Saving Corporation -4.82% -4.47% -42.35% -65.75% -43.06% -85.3% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.56% -9.05% 14.56% 3.43% -66.48% 16.77%

For the past year NF Energy Saving Corporation has -85.3% weaker performance while Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has 16.77% stronger performance.

Summary

NF Energy Saving Corporation beats Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, fossil fuel and nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.