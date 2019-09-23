Nexus Investment Management Upped Pra Group (PRAA) Stake By $385,000; Last Week Senior plc (LON:SNR) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Senior PLC (LON:SNR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Senior PLC has GBX 240 highest and GBX 210 lowest target. GBX 225’s average target is 15.15% above currents GBX 195.4 stock price. Senior PLC had 11 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold” on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities on Thursday, May 16 with “Hold”. The stock of Senior plc (LON:SNR) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by JP Morgan. Berenberg maintained Senior plc (LON:SNR) on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded Senior plc (LON:SNR) on Thursday, June 27 to “Equal Weight” rating. See Senior plc (LON:SNR) latest ratings:

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased Pra Group Inc (PRAA) stake by 2.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nexus Investment Management Inc acquired 13,750 shares as Pra Group Inc (PRAA)'s stock rose 10.55%. The Nexus Investment Management Inc holds 479,250 shares with $13.49M value, up from 465,500 last quarter. Pra Group Inc now has $1.60B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 257,776 shares traded or 9.67% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 2.30% or GBX 4.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 195.4. About 48,273 shares traded. Senior plc (LON:SNR) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Senior plc shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 7.91% more from 55.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Teton has 0.02% invested in Senior plc (LON:SNR). Swiss Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Senior plc (LON:SNR). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Senior plc (LON:SNR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 127,497 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 25,164 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Senior plc (LON:SNR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Senior plc (LON:SNR) for 4,120 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company has 0% invested in Senior plc (LON:SNR) for 75,311 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Senior plc (LON:SNR). Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Senior plc (LON:SNR). V3 Capital L P owns 985,388 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Atlantic Union Bancshares Corporation has invested 0.06% in Senior plc (LON:SNR). Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Senior plc (LON:SNR). 258,224 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Voya Mngmt Lc reported 34,152 shares.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company has market cap of 819.54 million GBP. The firm operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. It has a 18.26 P/E ratio. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

