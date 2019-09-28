Nexus Investment Management Upped Its Telus (TU) Stake; Calamos Advisors Boosted Its Position in Allstate (ALL) by $469,347

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 11,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 689,060 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.47M, up from 677,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 581,663 shares traded or 44.07% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 4,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 97,118 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88 million, up from 92,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 1.29M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $18.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 34,975 shares to 438,773 shares, valued at $24.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp by 285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,811 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Aviance Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.79% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 460,705 shares. Shell Asset Management Communications owns 117,996 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Homrich & Berg stated it has 5,401 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp invested in 0.09% or 24.69M shares. Saybrook Cap Nc holds 2,003 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 75,431 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Prtn Group Lc holds 0.07% or 288,813 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,091 are held by Bowling Mngmt Ltd Company. Becker Capital Mngmt accumulated 414,953 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 800 shares. Ashfield Prtn Llc reported 4,809 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 292,479 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The First Ever Cannabis Stock Delisting May Be Imminent – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford Is Taking Right Approach On EV Development – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Superior Energy Services Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vivint Solar Is Short Of Sunshine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.