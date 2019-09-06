Nexus Investment Management Upped By $666,900 Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake; Gladstone Capital Has 2.25 Sentiment

Gladstone Capital Corp (GLAD) investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.25, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 27 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 12 trimmed and sold holdings in Gladstone Capital Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.88 million shares, down from 2.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Gladstone Capital Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 6 Increased: 21 New Position: 6.

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 1.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nexus Investment Management Inc acquired 12,350 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Nexus Investment Management Inc holds 743,455 shares with $40.35 million value, up from 731,105 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $99.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 1.00 million shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 154,555 shares traded or 38.26% up from the average. Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GLAD News: 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL – RYAN’S APPOINTMENT MADE IN CONSIDERATION OF CURRENT CFO NICOLE SCHALTENBRAND TAKING TEMPORARY FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM MAY 1, 2020 TO APRIL 15, 2022; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT TO $190 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Availability Act; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Avail; 03/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital Corp. Reports Meaningless Numbers That Look Good; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital 2Q EPS 21c

Novare Capital Management Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation for 125,375 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 28,950 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. has 0.1% invested in the company for 25,670 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware has invested 0.09% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 298,802 shares.