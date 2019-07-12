Nexus Investment Management Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Boosted by $404,625; Geller Family Office Services Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $3.17 Million

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 6,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 269,471 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52 million, up from 263,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $66.44. About 905,342 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $138.37. About 1.67 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “(ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Morphic Holding IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Johnson & Johnson submits Jacksonville expansion plans – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Janssen Tremfya for psoriatic arthritis meets primary endpoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Lc has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc owns 49,926 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Legal & General Grp Plc holds 16.60 million shares. Curbstone Mgmt Corp holds 1.17% or 30,786 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Veritas Inv Management Llp owns 3,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 28,986 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 1.02% or 19,786 shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Limited Liability holds 49,378 shares. Bowen Hanes & Inc accumulated 2% or 323,542 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr accumulated 231,943 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 16,318 shares. 33,838 were reported by Private Wealth Advsr. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank reported 44,878 shares stake. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.37% or 18,429 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.