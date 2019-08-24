Nexus Investment Management Raised Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holding by $666,900; Heartland Advisors Has Decreased Its Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 135,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11M, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 3.21M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 12,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 743,455 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35M, up from 731,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 1.14M shares traded or 5.10% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc has 28,146 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 49,922 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 25.64M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Plc owns 11,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Savings Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 15,500 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 0.08% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). California Public Employees Retirement reported 853,774 shares stake. Teewinot Advisers Llc invested in 300,000 shares. Convergence Prns Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 29,877 shares. 11,235 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment Advsr. Jane Street Lc holds 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 15,705 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.04 million shares. 617,024 are held by Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.25% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 114,000 shares to 676,550 shares, valued at $11.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 30,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

