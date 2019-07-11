Nexus Investment Management Raised Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding by $1.01 Million; Gotham Asset Management Has Lowered Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding by $9.92 Million as Share Value Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 123,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 357,849 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.90M, down from 481,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $93.75. About 698,551 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 21,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,788 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16 million, up from 252,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 4.97% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 9.41M shares traded or 48.48% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Comstock Mining Advances Lucerne Sale; Receives Additional Non-refundable Deposit and NYSE Notifications – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AquaVenture Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NIO Inc. Provides Second Quarter 2019 Delivery Update – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.43 per share. TEL’s profit will be $474.10 million for 16.39 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.70% EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 31,091 shares to 180,312 shares, valued at $16.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 6,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 66,516 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 9,350 shares. Nomura Asset holds 658,735 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.15% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Boston Prtn owns 0.57% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 5.29 million shares. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.33% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Diamond Hill Management Incorporated holds 4,321 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 2,944 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Loeb Prns invested in 25 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc invested in 0.16% or 10,821 shares. Fdx Advsr, a California-based fund reported 8,467 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 400 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0% or 7,238 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 166,556 shares.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ANET, PYPL, WDC – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “April 26th Options Now Available For Western Digital (WDC) – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Get Rid of Western Digital (WDC) Stock – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NVCR, DAL, WDC – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.