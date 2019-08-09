Nexus Investment Management Raised General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake by $1.25 Million; Cubic Asset Management Holding in Allstate (ALL) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 3,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 81,794 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, down from 85,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 1.44 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 33,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 440,165 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33M, up from 406,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 4.92 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM may raise investment plan for South Korean unit; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 18/04/2018 – GM Proposes Package for Korean Workers as Deadlock Continues; 03/05/2018 – LAW FIRM: SETTLEMENT MAY TRIGGER 30M SHARE PAYOUT FROM GM; 05/04/2018 – Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler largely build their Chinese products in China; 20/03/2018 – GM: Lee Joo-yeol “Urgent support plan for 40 ~ 50 billion won in Gunsan” (breaking news); 16/05/2018 – GM’s Next Battle With Ford: Really Big Pickups; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA BOARD DELAYS DECISION ON FILING FOR COURT RECEIVERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 3.25 million shares. Invesco Limited invested in 27.33M shares. Knott David M holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 5,000 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.22% or 31,796 shares in its portfolio. Patten Gp accumulated 0.09% or 5,623 shares. Accuvest Glob invested in 0.25% or 12,619 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has 168,507 shares. Fosun Limited stated it has 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Arrowmark Colorado Lc holds 69,475 shares. Connecticut-based Webster Comml Bank N A has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Hbk Ltd Partnership holds 0.5% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Nexus Investment Inc holds 440,165 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Greenhaven Assoc accumulated 20.33 million shares or 13.4% of the stock. Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 21,056 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.52% stake. The Kentucky-based Renaissance has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Arcadia Management Mi has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 800 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 19,735 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.18% or 18,685 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0% or 150 shares. Brinker Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 82,861 shares. National Registered Invest Advisor holds 4,637 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.05% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 108,300 shares. 8,798 were accumulated by Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc). Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 6,547 shares. Twin Capital Management owns 34,140 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Meyer Handelman Com holds 162,203 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.11% or 29,375 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 11,266 shares.