Nexus Investment Management Raised By $448,800 Its Transcanada (TRP) Position; Mak Capital One Has Decreased Agilysys (AGYS) Stake

Mak Capital One Llc decreased Agilysys Inc (AGYS) stake by 54.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88M shares as Agilysys Inc (AGYS)’s stock rose 29.86%. The Mak Capital One Llc holds 2.41 million shares with $50.99 million value, down from 5.28 million last quarter. Agilysys Inc now has $627.83M valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 61,335 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased Transcanada Corp (TRP) stake by 2.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nexus Investment Management Inc acquired 10,200 shares as Transcanada Corp (TRP)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Nexus Investment Management Inc holds 406,291 shares with $18.25M value, up from 396,091 last quarter. Transcanada Corp now has $47.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 2.27M shares traded or 75.30% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 13, 2018 AND WILL CLOSE AT 12 P.M. MT ON MAY 7, 2018; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit beats, Keystone running near normal throughput; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA TO INVEST IN OIL & GAS LINES OVER DECADE; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q REV. C$3.42B, EST. C$3.21B; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Encompasses Jan 1, 2018-Dec 31, 2019; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agilysys (AGYS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REPH, AGYS, IVC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Harrington Raceway & Casino Selects InfoGenesis® POS Solution to Boost Guest Experience – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 17,520 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md invested in 20,064 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Bessemer Group accumulated 57,600 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 2.52M shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 154,176 shares. 1,316 were reported by Ameritas Inv. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 505 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 57,344 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 49,399 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 selling transactions for $10.12 million activity. Shares for $426,204 were sold by Bermuda One Fund LLC. The insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought 11,000 shares worth $270,490.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.