Nexus Investment Management Position in General Electric Co (GE) Has Decreased by $314,100; Chou Associates Management Has Trimmed Holding in Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) by $1.05 Million

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 34,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 781,885 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, down from 816,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 21.73 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – Monitor Daily: Former GE Capital Markets CEO Joins CAN Capital; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 3.66 BLN RUPEES VS 3.32 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – GE TRANSPORTATION’S SANTANA: UNIT GROWING ACROSS BUSINESS LINES; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 04/04/2018 – GE Power and Alstom picked to build Polish Ostroleka power plant; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Rev $28.66B; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: That Went Better Than Expected — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 25/03/2018 – The Long Shadow of GE Capital Looms Over GE; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of a quick fix fade

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 161,774 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 21.02% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: Heating for District #2 Operations Garage – RFP 2018-25-PR; 03/04/2018 – RSG:RESOLUTE TO BUY STAKE IN LONCOR RE; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – St Louis County: Airport Storage Building Electrical Upgrades – RFP-2018-16-CL; 21/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-022-C-2018(P); 03/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 13/04/2018 – St Louis County: Revenue Cycle Management Services – RFP 2018-28-PR; 10/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 24/04/2018 – N Dakota Oil&Gas: RFP 405.2-18-001 Brine Pond Landowner Compensation; 29/03/2018 – RFPIO Adds Artificial Intelligence to Their RFP Software

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 22.10 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.