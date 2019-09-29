Nexus Investment Management Position in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Has Decreased by $631,548; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Lowered Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $1.50 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 7,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 581,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.80M, down from 589,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 861,833 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92 million, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 3.04M shares traded or 258.47% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Uruguay’s IDR at ‘BBB+ and Upgrades VR to ‘bb’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12%; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank Extends Record Streak in International Banking; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 06/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA $400M TRILLIUM CREDIT CARD ABS; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66B for 10.58 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,222 shares to 353,255 shares, valued at $17.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 11,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Banks – Which One To Buy Today – Seeking Alpha” on October 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Scotiabank’s Caribbean deal hits a potential snag – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Scotiabank – Beaten Down Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of Nova Scotia: A Strong Buy Before Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Scotiabank Receives Approval to Repurchase Up to 24 Million of its Common Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Ecolab CEO exhorts business leaders to ‘get smart’ about ‘water calamity’ – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Inc invested in 0.18% or 8,121 shares. Dupont holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3,201 shares. Amp Investors has 0.18% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 172,675 shares. 1,585 were reported by Plancorp Ltd Liability. Norris Perne French Llp Mi reported 2.19% stake. 2,374 are owned by Next Group Inc. Camarda Financial Ltd invested in 0.03% or 65 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr invested in 1,623 shares. Qs Invsts Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 7,690 shares. Albert D Mason holds 0.51% or 3,433 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock reported 55,819 shares. River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 346 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Co holds 5,704 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd owns 1,202 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 697 shares to 70,175 shares, valued at $35.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 18,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).