Nexus Investment Management Lowered Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $321,600 as Stock Rose; Dover (DOV) Stock Value Declined While Inverness Counsel Trimmed Its Holding

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman is betting against Canadian financials, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s first-quarter profit rose 5.5 percent; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mitchem Sees No ‘Wholesale Shift’ from Equities (Video); 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WFC SAYS ASSET CAP MANAGEMENT ACTIONS LESS THAN ANTICIPATED; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE IS NO QUESTION MCLANE CO MARGINS HAVE BEEN SQUEEZED; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING ADJOURNS FOR LUNCH BREAK; 24/04/2018 – All 12 Wells Fargo director nominees elected, pay approved

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 76,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 865,966 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.23 million, down from 942,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.02M shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $218.97M for 15.32 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 38,185 shares to 713,297 shares, valued at $51.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 379,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16B for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 31,253 shares to 346,033 shares, valued at $16.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).