Nexus Investment Management Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Position by $342,300; Shares Declined; Makaira Partners Has Decreased Its Cdw (CDW) Stake by $2.59 Million as Market Value Rose

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 8,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 668,925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41 million, down from 677,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60 million shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DMD TREATMENT; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $111.69. About 455,072 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 103,300 shares to 619,250 shares, valued at $12.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 14,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Partners Ltd Co has invested 1.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 32,755 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Lc reported 1,457 shares. 775,766 were accumulated by Guyasuta Invest Incorporated. Parsec Fincl holds 19,688 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 13,421 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation invested in 112,209 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 361,204 shares. Moreover, Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Com has 0.57% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Company holds 4.34% or 210,585 shares. Garde stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bragg Fincl Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 175,018 shares. Maple Capital has invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 1.90M shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 409,475 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 55,971 shares stake. 584,400 were accumulated by Gmt Corp. 329,437 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Jump Trading Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Global Endowment Mgmt Lp has 0.12% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has 20,324 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 7,930 shares or 0% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management accumulated 6,800 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership stated it has 15,081 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc has 65,048 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc owns 572,450 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 16,358 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 550,038 were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Finemark Fincl Bank accumulated 88,332 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 31,019 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.