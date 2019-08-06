Nexus Investment Management Lowered Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake; Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) Shorts Increased By 15.25%

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 4.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 34,900 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Nexus Investment Management Inc holds 781,885 shares with $7.81 million value, down from 816,785 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $84.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 68.43M shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 20/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Medical Imaging Market in APAC: Analysis & Forecasts Report (2017-2021) with Key Players GE Healthcare, Koninklíjke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Fujifilm – ResearchAndMarkets; 09/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES CEO DAVID NASON SPEAKS AT BNEF; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) had an increase of 15.25% in short interest. HOTH’s SI was 13,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.25% from 11,800 shares previously. With 17,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s short sellers to cover HOTH’s short positions. The SI to Hoth Therapeutics Inc’s float is 0.37%. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 5,156 shares traded. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fundx Inv Ltd Company invested in 48,666 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bank holds 0.11% or 897,777 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Ltd Co owns 52,575 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 264,900 are held by Macquarie Grp Inc Limited. Eagle Cap Limited Liability Com has 2.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moors And Cabot reported 557,746 shares. Capital Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Kessler Inv Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). J Goldman And Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Chatham Cap Inc owns 14,279 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Northside Management Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 38,321 shares. The Michigan-based Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Woodstock, Massachusetts-based fund reported 131,166 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company holds 0.31% or 54.16M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company holds 16,641 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500.

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 8.70% above currents $9.66 stock price. General Electric had 38 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Thursday, March 14. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $12 target.

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 430 shares to 14,835 valued at $17.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 21,050 shares and now owns 273,788 shares. Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) was raised too.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for eczema, dermatological and chronic wound disorders, psoriasis, and acne. The company has market cap of $53.59 million. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a sponsored research agreement with the George Washington University to counter the dermatological related side-effects of Erlotinib therapy in cancer patients.