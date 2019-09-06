Nexus Investment Management Lowered Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $321,600; Whetstone Capital Advisors Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $4.03 Million

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.58 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Wells Fargo; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Defends Wells Fargo Stake — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration and Mortgage Practices; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Nuns’ pressure leads Wells Fargo to publish causes of ‘systemic lapses in governance’; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY NEED TO BE REVISED TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL ACCRUALS FOR CFPB/OCC MATTER

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80 million, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON FILES PROSPECTUS FOR EXCHANGE OF SEVEN SERIES OF NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 10/05/2018 – Is Trump’s Tax Incoherence Just a Way to Hurt Amazon?; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory; 27/04/2018 – Here’s the key difference between Amazon and Alphabet right now; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Ramps Up Its Efforts to Contain Roku’s Growth – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon unfairly promoting private brands – WaPo – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Big Reasons to Buy and Hold Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Grp has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Interest Sarl owns 4,810 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oak Ridge Investments Ltd has 2.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,368 shares. Violich Inc reported 616 shares stake. Lodge Hill Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,000 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Weybosset And Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 293 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 17 shares. St Johns Invest Management Co Ltd Company stated it has 1,253 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Co owns 31,653 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,127 shares. First Retail Bank invested in 0.22% or 790 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,119 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Llc owns 1,115 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,890 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading stated it has 98,874 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 684,003 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt has 220,681 shares. 81,995 are held by Moneta Grp Advisors Ltd Co. Commerce State Bank reported 849,795 shares. Illinois-based Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept has invested 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Trust Department Mb Bancorp N A holds 0.02% or 3,978 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Lc stated it has 43,720 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.26% or 10,091 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc reported 811,157 shares. Aspen Investment accumulated 0.51% or 15,202 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 685,859 shares. Dodge & Cox invested 3.25% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt has 61,558 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 14,250 shares to 337,350 shares, valued at $23.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 45,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.13B for 9.91 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.