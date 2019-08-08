Nexus Investment Management Lowered Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Position as Shares Declined; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Value Rose While Mount Lucas Management LP Trimmed Its Stake

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 22,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 22,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 44,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $156.1. About 442,773 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 6,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 550,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30M, down from 556,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 226,200 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BNS.TO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT FINANCIALLY MATERIAL TO SCOTIABANK; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: Rajagopal Viswanathan to Service as Acting Finance Chief, Effective Immediately; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH RISK PROFILE AT BANK; 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 01/05/2018 – Scotiabank Completes Acquisition Of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank beats profit expectations, market underwhelmed; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21,050 shares to 273,788 shares, valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 14,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 9.68 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

