Nexus Investment Management Lifted Stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by $666,900; Old National Bancorp Has Trimmed Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding as Shares Rose

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 1,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 58,476 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16 million, down from 60,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 12,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 743,455 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35M, up from 731,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 773,162 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.07 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 18,203 shares to 362,259 shares, valued at $27.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.