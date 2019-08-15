Nexus Investment Management Lifted Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Holding By $451,875; Rli (RLI) Sentiment Is 1.26

Rli Corp (RLI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 83 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 66 decreased and sold their positions in Rli Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 38.67 million shares, down from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Rli Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 54 Increased: 63 New Position: 20.

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) stake by 1.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nexus Investment Management Inc acquired 6,025 shares as Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY)'s stock declined 0.35%. The Nexus Investment Management Inc holds 473,574 shares with $35.73 million value, up from 467,549 last quarter. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que now has $106.32B valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $74.16. About 1.00M shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50M for 47.07 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 1.94% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. for 853,337 shares. Markel Corp owns 1.20 million shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 1.32% invested in the company for 390,643 shares. The Massachusetts-based Mad River Investors has invested 0.99% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.73 million shares.