Nexus Investment Management Lifted Position in Transcanada (TRP) as Market Valuation Rose; Gabelli Funds Upped Its Stake in Bunge Limited Com (BG) as Stock Price Rose

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited Com (BG) by 36.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 115,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 84,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 70,308 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Posts $120M 1Q Negative Mark-To-Market on Forward Oilseed Crushing Contracts; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Tax Rate Range 18%-22%; 22/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 22; 09/05/2018 – S&P: Bunge’s Improved Operating Outlook Should Allow Credit Measures to Steadily Improve; 02/05/2018 – CHINA BUYING SOY FROM BRAZIL, CANADA RATHER THAN U.S.: BUNGE; 27/03/2018 – Argentine soy crush workers to start wage strike late Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Makes Initial Filing in Brazil for IPO of its Sugar Milling Business; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 406,291 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, up from 396,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 101,017 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Transcanada Pipelines $Benchmark; 10Y, 20Y, 30Y; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions; 13/04/2018 – TransCanada Launches Open Season for Marketlink; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS LNG CANADA PROJECT LOOKING VERY POSITIVE, STILL SEES FID IN FALL

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 45,000 shares to 885,000 shares, valued at $29.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 918,600 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Trust reported 4,729 shares. Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 132,836 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc reported 9,556 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.44% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.14% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 84,668 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc holds 0% or 7,493 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 64,711 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 13,313 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 320,207 shares. Kepos Cap LP has invested 0.48% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn reported 54 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 241,172 shares.

