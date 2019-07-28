Nexus Investment Management Increases Stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY); Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Santa Barbara Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $3.02 Million

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 12,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 946,540 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.04 million, down from 958,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 6,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 473,574 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73M, up from 467,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.55. About 498,875 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 07/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP BBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $39; 21/03/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 101 FROM SFR 99; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO [15:05 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 11/05/2018 – WPT INDUSTRIAL REIT WlRu.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14.50 FROM $13.50; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Russian govt postpones Transcontainer privatisation – RBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 1.42% or 14,416 shares. Sonata holds 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 965 shares. Lone Pine Limited Liability owns 3.57 million shares or 5.17% of their US portfolio. Usca Ria holds 0.35% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,450 shares. The Texas-based Brookmont Cap Management has invested 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 13,044 were reported by Coldstream Cap Management Inc. Sns Grp Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 10,040 shares. Principal Inc stated it has 0.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 2,650 shares. Contravisory Investment invested in 204 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Lc stated it has 71,685 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Country Club Na reported 2,482 shares. Moreover, Legal General Gru Pcl has 0.83% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5.88M shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na accumulated 3,436 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability holds 31,386 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

