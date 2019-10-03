Nexus Investment Management Increases Position in Telus (TU); Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Increased Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Stake by $27.92 Million

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 7,409 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $422.20M, up from 6,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 2.78M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 11,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 689,060 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.47 million, up from 677,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 104,209 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,595 shares to 62,511 shares, valued at $8.34 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Incorporate (NYSE:TFX) by 30 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,601 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 27,819 shares. 1St Source Bancshares holds 0.54% or 115,277 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md holds 1.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 37,402 shares. 2.07 million were reported by D E Shaw And Com. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 517 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Llc invested in 0.56% or 131,136 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp owns 32,150 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Guild Inv Incorporated has 2.84% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 33,630 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 0.44% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alphaone Inv Svcs Ltd Liability Company holds 1,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 235,203 were accumulated by Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 277,322 shares. Toth Advisory Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 137 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0.3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 650,724 shares.