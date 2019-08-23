Nexus Investment Management Increases Position in Carmax (KMX); Carmignac Gestion Has Decreased Pdc Energy (PDCE) Position as Share Price Declined

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 14,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 337,350 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.55 million, up from 323,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 619,713 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 100,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 201,456 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 301,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.54% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.56. About 195,845 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 102,663 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $183.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 197,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gp has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Caymus Partners Lp reported 559,456 shares or 5.05% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 50,496 shares. Tortoise Capital Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 22,500 shares. Voya Invest Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 55,226 shares. Stephens Management Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.12% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 146,865 shares. Woodstock has invested 0.12% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Fund Sa has 0.02% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 76,535 shares. Moreover, Harris Lp has 0.16% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Aperio Group Llc accumulated 18,717 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 39,401 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 262 shares. 132,837 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 829,053 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $328,000 activity. Ellis Mark E bought 10,000 shares worth $373,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited owns 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 64,193 shares. Adage Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Daiwa Secs Group stated it has 6,944 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,041 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Commerce State Bank holds 4,269 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,539 shares. Moreover, Bloom Tree Prns Limited Liability Com has 4.98% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 655,145 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.07% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 249,763 shares in its portfolio. Makaira Prns Limited Liability Company owns 5.86% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 718,765 shares. Qs Investors Llc, New York-based fund reported 4,935 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 17,827 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cannell Peter B has invested 2.15% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).